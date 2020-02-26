‘A true West Indies hero’ – Sir Everton Weekes strides to 95 not out

Cricket West Indies today sent happy birthday greetings to the great Sir Everton Weekes, who celebrates his 95th birthday. He is the oldest living West Indies cricketer – and a much loved and revered member of the West Indies cricket family.

Sir Everton Weekes continues to shine like a beacon in West Indies cricket.

A release from CWI today stated, as a member of the Three Ws – alongside Sir Frank Worrell and Sir Clyde Walcott – he paved the way for the success of West Indies cricket.

“He is a true icon of the game and is respected everywhere cricket is played or spoken about all around the world. As a batsman he was full of class and had an outstanding career. He has contributed immensely to this great game and is a true West Indies hero. “We want to wish him a happy 95th birthday”, CWI said in a statement.

Speaking from his home in Barbados on Wednesday morning, the great man said:

“I want to thank CWI and the people in cricket for their kind words and well-wishes. I played my cricket for the people and it is very good to know they respected me. I hope I made people happy with the way I played.”

Sir Everton is one of several West Indies greats in the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

In his playing days he made 4,455 runs in 48 Tests, at a remarkable average of 58.61 runs per innings, including 15 centuries. He made his Test debut against England at Kensington Oval in 1948 and played his last Test match against Pakistan at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad in 1958.