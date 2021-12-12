A family formula: try Dainty’s Delight sorrel wine this Christmas

Looking for an option this Christmas in terms of locally-made wine? Well, Nowelle Dainty of Dainty’s Delights says her sorrel wine would delight your taste buds. In fact, her sorrel wine has been cured for more than five months, a timeframe which is enough to create the best tasting wines and a “smoother” texture.

A secondary school mathematics teacher by profession, Nowelle has said that making and selling wines is being done to support the family’s income, and it is a clean way to make some extra money. She said she has been a school teacher for some 16 years, and she recently graduated from the University of Guyana with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education.

“People seem to like the red wine,” Nowelle has said. She and her husband have been making wines for years; it is a talent which she developed from her late grandmother.

She said her granny was well known as the “wine lady” in the community in the days gone by, and with that knowledge in mind, she and her partner decided to enter the wine-making business three years ago.

She told this publication that at first they started making a variety of flavours, including passion-fruit, golden apple, guava, and of course sorrel. They usually sell the wines all year round, but at Christmas time, the market demand grows for their wines.

With the passage of time, Nowelle said, the flavour which had a higher demand was the sorrel, and as such, they focused primarily on that option. In addition, the prices for the fruits started to increase over the past year, and this, too, was a factor that was considered by the couple.

Preparations for the sorrel wine for this Christmas season started since mid-2020, she said, and the wine has been curing ever since.

“It would be smoother when you drink it,” she said of the sorrel flavour. Within the past few weeks, she and her husband has been bottling the wine for sale, given its demand at Christmas time.

She said they do deliveries, but consumers can also purchase the wine at the mart next to the Rubis Gas Station on Mandela Avenue, next door to KFC.

She said the wine is sold in one litre bottles that cost Gy$1200. It was previously sold in smaller bottles, but persons wanted more, she added. Those persons who wish to purchase the wine directly from Dainty’s Delights can call the number 603-9888 for delivery.