3 more women die from COVID; 62 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported that as of December 11, 2021, three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This now takes the total number of deaths in Guyana from the pandemic to 1020.

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Female 79 Demerara- Mahaica December 12 Fully Vaccinated Female 76 Essequibo Islands- West Demerara December 12 Unvaccinated Female 70 Demerara- Mahaica December 11 Fully Vaccinated

Meanwhile, 62 more persons have contracted the deadly virus, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 38,554.

However, only 895 of these are currently active cases including 14 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 881 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There are also five more persons in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 36,639 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease.