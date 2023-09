Officers of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Tuesday seized some $8 million worth of cocaine.

The bust was made during an operation at Tuschen Public Road, East Bank Essequibo.

CANU said approximately 7.8 kg (about 17.1 lbs) of cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately GUY $8 million was seized.

Two persons are currently in custody assisting with investigations.

