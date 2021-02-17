800 house lots to be allocated in Charity & Onderneeming in March

An aggressive housing drive is en route for residents of the ‘Cinderella County’, with approximately 800 house lots set for distribution by the end of March 2021 in Charity and Onderneeming, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

This announcement was made by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin D Croal during his regional outreach at the Charity Secondary School.

Citing a backlog of over 2,000 applications in the region, Minister Croal told residents that this development follows engagements between the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) and Guyana Lands and Surveys Commissions (GLSC), regarding land acquisition for the two areas identified.

The allocations will feature serviced lots equipped with all of the crucial infrastructures such as access roads and bridges for the development of sustainable communities.

As part of the housing exercise, the Minister also revealed the regularisation of the Charity squatting area is a part of the Government’s 2021 agenda.

Further, the regional housing office is also set for massive restructuring and expansion in terms of infrastructure and staffing. A building has been identified that will become the new regional housing office and renovation works are to begin soon.

Four positions have also been identified for the effective functioning of the housing office: Regional Housing Officer, Assistant Regional Housing Officer, Regional Clerk and Enforcement Officer. Residents will soon see these vacancies advertised in the media and the Minister assured that all positions will be filled by residents within the region.

Patrons were also urged to make more use of the CH&PA’s website (https://chpa.gov.gy), as an alternative to make inquiries and update information.

Minister Croal’s outreach will continue throughout the day, and residents will be given a platform to address their concerns with the Minister and his team. Along with the Minister are staff from CH&PA’s various departments including Land Allocation, Surveying, Conveyance and Community Development, as well as, a team attached to Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).