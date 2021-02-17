2-Y-O from Region One died from pneumonia – PME

Results from a postmortem conducted on the body of a two-year-old boy who died on Saturday last shows that he suffered from pneumonia.

Dr Nehaul Singh performed the autopsy today and opined that the cause of death is pneumonia. The body has since been handed over to relatives for burial.

The child, of Barima Kariabo, North West District, Region One (Barima-Waini), began suffering from a high fever on February 9.

On February 13, the child’s condition worsened. According to the mother, Nicola Campbell, the infant became “motionless” at around 23:00hrs on that day.

As such, he was rushed to the Barima Kariabo Health Centre and then to the Mabaruma Hospital.

At around 12:00hrs on Sunday, the child was seen by a doctor who pronounced him dead on arrival.