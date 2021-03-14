8-month pregnant mother dies on way to hospital

An eight-month pregnant mother of seven reportedly collapsed and died in the wee hours of Sunday on her way to the hospital.

The dead woman has been identified as 40-year-old Beverly Bumbury also called “Ulits” of Bonasika Creek, Essequibo River.

Her husband, Ray Bumbury reportedly told police that his pregnant wife had complained of feeling unwell and as such, he decided to take her to the hospital via boat. However, on their way to the medical facility, the woman continued to experience discomfort.

Upon arriving at the Hubu landing, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), she reportedly lost consciousness. The police were contacted and the woman was rushed to the hospital where she was examined and pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

Her body was examined by the Police for any marks of violence but none was seen. A post mortem is expected to be conducted shortly to determine the cause of death. Investigations are ongoing.