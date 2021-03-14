Duo on motorcyle suffer fractured legs after crashing into reversing car

Two young men are now hospitalised with a leg fractured leg each after the motorcycle they were on collided into a car that was reversing onto the Albion Public Road, Berbice.

The accident occurred sometime around 22:30h on Saturday.

Injured are: 32 year-old Ricardo Mc Leen of Number 19 Village, East Coast Berbice (ECB) and the 25-year-old pillion rider Parmanand Kissoon of Lot 299 Albion Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

The police said the two men were on the motorcycle proceeding east along the northern side of Albion Public Road at a fast rate when, Mc Leen alleged, that the motorcar reversed from Fresh Direct Supermarket, which is located along the northern side of the said road, into his path.

The motorcyclist related that upon seeing car reversing, he blew his horn and applied breaks but despite his effort, the front wheel of the bike came into contact with the right side rear of the said car.

As a result of the impact, the driver and pillion rider were thrown onto the road surface resulting in both of them receiving injuries about their bodies. They were picked up in a conscious condition and taken to Port Mourant Public Hospital, where they were seen and examined by a doctor, who transferred them to New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

At New Amsterdam Hospital, they were further treated and are now admitted in the Male Surgical Ward with both of their left leg being fractured.

Their conditions are regarded as serious.

Meanwhile, a breath alcohol test was conducted on the driver of the motorcar, who is a Corporal attached to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), and same give a reading of .027 and .029 BAC.

The driver is presently under close arrest at Albion Police Station.

Further enquiries in progress.