WBD man attacked, chopped by 13-Y-O female relative

Twenty-three-year-old Chetram Chandra, a labourer of Belle Vue, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was admitted a patient at the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) after he was attacked and chopped by a 13-yeear-old female relative.

The police stated that at about 17:45h on Saturday, Chandra was in his yard watching a movie on his mobile phone when the teenager turned up and reportedly started to behave disorderly.

As such, her grandmother, who is also the mother of the victim scolded her about her behaviour but this caused her to become annoyed.

In retaliation, the teenager took out a surgical blade from her pants pocket and attacked Chandra. During the attack, he sustained three chops to his left side face and both hands. After committing the act, the teenager fled the scene.

The matter was reported to the police and the victim was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) where he was treated and admitted in the male medical ward. The police did not confirm if the teenager was arrested. Investigations are ongoing.