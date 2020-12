Within the past 24-hour, the country recorded 79 new cases of the novel coronavirus which takes the total cases recorded to date to 5528.

This is according to the information published in the Health Ministry’s Covid-19 Dashboard for today.

There are four persons in the Intensive Care Unit, 43 in institutional isolation, 712 in home isolation, and 31 in institutional quarantine.

To date, 151 persons have died as a result of the disease while the number of recoveries stands at 4618.