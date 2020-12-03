“I hope we can all move on” – Gary Best says after walking free

Former Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and PNCR Member Gary Best has expressed hope that the Bentley family can move on after the court set him free of causing the death of former national cyclist Jude Bentley.

“I am happy that the matter has now come to an end and what played out in court is exactly what happened and I just both families can move on,” Best told reporters outside of the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

“I said at the time when the accident occurred, I said I did regret the fact that Mr Jude Bentley died. It was an accident,” Best said.

“The facts laid out in court showed that I was not driving dangerously in any way and I did not deliberately cause his death.”

“I hope we can all move on,” he expressed.

Best was represented by Attorney Nigel Hughes who told reporters that Magistrate Rondell Weaver upheld a no-case submission made by defence.

Bentley, 41, was struck down and run over by a vehicle driven by Best on February 8, 2020, on Clive Lloyd Drive near the Russian Embassy turn. At the time of the accident, both Best and Bentley were travelling in an easterly direction. Investigators had also found that Best was driving under the influence of alcohol.