$78M fraud uncovered at GBTI

A former teller at the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) was on Wednesday charged with swindling the financial institution of a whopping $78 million.

Tenisha Lawrence, 23, was arraigned before acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus on Wednesday. The charge to which she pleaded not guilty stated that she defrauded the bank of the hefty sum using a computer system.

The Police prosecutor did not object to her being granted bail. Lawrence was granted bail in the sum of $350,00 and instructed to return to court on June 13.

