$70M modern mortuary for New Amsterdam

A modern mortuary will be constructed at the National Psychiatric Hospital in New Amsterdam, Berbice.

It will cost $70M.

This facility will also have a chapel for funeral services, a viewing area for post mortem examinations and an administrative section.

It will replace the existing mortuary at the Regional Hospital.

The project has been awarded to Andre Vincente Construction Services who has assured that the building will be completed by the end of December; the contract, however, caters for a ten-month project period.