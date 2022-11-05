700 more house lots allocated to Reg 5 residents

At least 700 Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) residents have benefitted from low-income and moderate-income lots within the Shieldstown Housing Scheme. The house lots were allocated during the second “Dream Realised” housing drive in the region for the year.

The first, which was held earlier in the year, saw at least 400 persons receiving house lots. On Friday, hundreds of persons flocked to the Shieldstown Cricket Ground where they had the opportunity to pull the number for their lots.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues stated that the land that is being developed was acquired by the Ministry back in May 2021.

“Several months later, we are here to allocate 700 house lots to you the residents… this speaks to the expediency in which we are working; this demonstrates the commitment of the Ministry to reaching its target of distributing 50,000 house lots by 2025.”

Rodrigues added that Region Five compared to other regions does not have a huge backlog and as such, by 2025, every single application will be dealt with.

“From 2020 to now, we have spent over $800 million on new infrastructure, upgrading existing housing schemes in Experiment, upgrading roads in Bath… we are also expending monies to develop the new site for the hospital, so we have been very active in this region.

In addition, Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal added that the initiative on Friday is the 6th for the year thus far and it shows the commitment of the Ministry and to an extent the Government.

“Since we are in office, we are close to the 18,000 allocation mark and that is a significant number. It signals what a PPP/C Government means to the people of Guyana and when you have a youthful President as Dr Irfaan Ali leading and charting the course, the distribution of the 50,000 house lots in 5 years will be met.”

He added that several other areas will be developed with estimated spending of over $400 billion.

Further, he stated that providing the residents with top quality water is a priority for the Ministry. Here in Region Five, a large water treatment plant will be constructed at Bath to the tune of US$8.4 million – the tenders will go out in the new year – this will address the water issues of over 23,500 residents in this region.”

Regional Chairman Vickchand Ramphal commended the Ministers for taking the bold step to ensure that those who would have been promised house lots before 2020 received them so that they can adequately provide shelter for their families.

He noted too, that over the past year, there has been tremendous progress in the housing sector in Region Five and again commended the leadership of both Ministers while reiterating that it is a testimony of the commitment by the PPP/C Government.