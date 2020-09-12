70-Y-O man is Guyana’s 55th COVID-19 death  

The Ministry of Health has reported another death from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Guyana up to 55.

According to the Ministry, “as of 17:00hrs on September 12, 2020, one other person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died.”

This latest fatality is a 70 -year-old man from Demerara/Mahaica (Region 4) who died while receiving care at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Earlier today, the Ministry had reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 that were recorded on Friday, September 11, 2020.

These were: 62-year-old Viber Gomes from Eteringbang, Cuyuni/Mazaruni (Region 7), who died while receiving care at the COVID-19 ICU; and 67-year-old Jacob George from Port Kaituma, Barima/Waini (Region 1).

Samples were collected from both victims at the time of admission and were tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the updated COVID-19 dashboard for today shows that Guyana now has a total of 1,812 cases of which 49 are new cases.

Of these cares, however, only 567 are active cases, that is, 15 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the other 552 patients in isolation.

To date, some 1,191 persons have recovered from the novel coronavirus.