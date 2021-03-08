7 new Covid-19 cases; 8 persons in ICU

The Ministry of Health has announced that Guyana recorded 7 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Based on the daily dashboard, released earlier this afternoon, 8814 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded to date.

Additionally, eight persons are currently housed in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while 43 persons are in institutional isolation and 11 in institutional quarantine.

Moreover, 389 persons are in home isolation with 8171 recoveries recorded.

A total of 70,613 tests have been administered across the ten Administrative Regions.

The death toll remains at 203.