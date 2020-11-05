69 new Covid cases recorded; 11 in ICU

Guyana has recorded 69 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

In its updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today, the Ministry noted that the total number of confirmed cases in the country is now at 4,393.

There are 11 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 69 in institutional isolation, 49 in institutional quarantine and 772 in home isolation.

The number of deaths due virus stands at 131. The latest fatality is that of a a 54-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), the ministry said in a release earlier today.

3,409 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease.

Meanwhile, to date, a total of 20,091 persons have been tested for the virus.