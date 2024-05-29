68-Y-O driver dies in Hillfoot accident

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

On Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at about 05:15 hrs, a serious accident occurred at Junction of Hillfoot Public Road and Hillfoot Access Road Soesdyke Linden Highway, involving motor lorry with registration number GAG 6169 owned by Assaf Hoosein of Lot 14 North Road Georgetown and driven by Yogeshwar Ramnarine, age 38, of Lot 298 Richmond Housing Scheme Essequibo Coast, and motor car with registration number PGG 6390 owned and driven by Rudolph Caines, age 68, with occupant Maxine Caines, age 66, both of Hillfoot Village Soesdyke Linden Highway.

Inquiries revealed that the motor car was traveling north along the eastern side of Hillfoot Access Road, Soesdyke Linden Highway. As the car approached Hillfoot Public Road on Soesdyke Linden Highway, it is alleged that the driver failed to stop and veered into the path of the motor lorry, which was travelling west along the southern side of the same road.

This caused the motor Lorry to collide with the right-side centre portion of the car. As a result of the collision, both vehicles were damaged, leaving both the driver and the occupants of the car received serious injuries.

The occupants of the car were placed in a passing vehicle, and transported to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where they were both seen and examined by doctors on duty. However, Rudolph Caines was pronounced dead on arrival.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the lorry, and no trace of alcohol was in his system.

Both vehicles were lodged at the station to be examined by a licensing and certifying officer.

The body of the deceased was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting postmortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.

