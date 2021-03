Guyana has recorded 65 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 8993.

There are now seven persons the Intensive Care Unit along with 31 in institutional isolation, 16 in institutional quarantine, and 519 in home isolation.

The total number of persons who have recovered is 8230 while the death toll now stands at 206.

The latest person to have died is a 39-year-old woman from Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).