61-Y-O woman, 2 others busted with cocaine on EBE Road

Three women, ages 61, 31 and 26, were arrested on Friday after being intercepted on the Philadelphia Public Road, East Bank Essequibo, with 7.4 grams of cocaine.

According to reports, ranks of the GPF were conducting a stop and search exercise along the Philadelphia Public Road around 17:45 hours when the discovery was made.

It was noted that Motorcar PZZ 6014, a blue Axio , driven by the 31-year-old suspect, was stopped during the exercise. The police requested to carry out a search on the said vehicle.

It was then observed that there where two other occupants, a 26-year-old and a 61-year-old, who were both seated in the back seat of the car.

As the police attempted to open the car door, they both told the driver not to open the car door and she complied by activating the door lock.

A police rank then opted to video the operation and after about 15 minutes, the ranks managed to get the door opened with the assistance of the driver.

A search was conducted in the vehicle in the presence of all parties where a quantity of small whitish rocklike substance was found on the floor, and back seat of the said vehicle.

The occupants were told of the suspicions, arrested and escorted to the Leonora Police Station, where the suspected substance was weighed in their presence and amounted to 7.4 grams.

The three suspects have all been placed into custody pending further Investigations.