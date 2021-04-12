6-month-old boy, who was forced to consume poison, dies

The six-month-old boy who was forced by his mother to consume poison has succumbed to his injuries – some five days after he ingested the lethal substance.

The child died this morning whilst receiving care the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

His eight-year-old sister, who was also forced to consume the poison, is battling for her life at the Linden Hospital Complex in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

The 24-year-old mother, Temecia Sampson, who also drank the poison, died on Saturday.

On Thursday last, Sampson and her children were rushed to the hospital after consuming the poisonous substance.

The incident occurred at their home at Phase 1B, Wisroc Squatting Area, Linden.