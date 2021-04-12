Several arrested, music system and vehicles seized as police swoop down on private party

Several persons have been arrested while part of a music system were seized and a number of vehicles impounded after police swooped down on a private party being hosted at Stanleytown, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

The incident occurred last night at Church Street, Stanleytown, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Acting on information received, a party of policemen went to the location where they observed several vehicles parked along the street.

When the partygoers noticed the cops, they began to disperse and hide.

Nevertheless, the policemen managed to arrest a 30-year-old woman who allegedly hosted the party. Seven other persons were subsequently arrested after they came out from hiding to retrieve their vehicles which were being towed.

Police said a tow truck was summoned where seven vehicles were removed; six were lodged at the La Grange Police Station while one was taken to the Wales Police Station.

Parts of a the music system which was being used at the party were also seized and lodged, police said.

According to Police Commander for Region Three, Senior Superintendent Errol Watts, those arrested were placed into custody at the La Grange Police Station for Breach of Restrictions on Social Activities, pending charges.