6 juveniles escape from NOC

A hunt is on for six male teens who escaped from the New Opportunity Corps (NOC), located at Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast.

Reports are that four of the males escaped by scaling the fence surrounding the juvenile correctional facility on Tuesday last at around 08:00hrs.

In the afternoon at around 17:30hrs, two more escaped by crawling through a dried up koker in the compound.

This incident comes less than two weeks after 24 teenagers who were being housed at this holding centre escaped.

Most of the escapees have since been recaptured while some voluntarily turned themselves in. A few are still in hiding.