Mother blames staff over death of newborn at West Demerara Hospital

An 18-year-old woman, who is mourning the loss of her newborn baby, is demanding that justice be served since she believes that the death of her little boy is as a result of the actions of the medical staff at the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH).

In an exclusive interview with INews today, Nicola Alli alleged that the staff at that Regional Hospital were negligent in their duties, and should be held accountable for the baby’s demise.

Alli was about 41 weeks pregnant, and due to severe pains about her stomach, she visited the WDRH on Saturday last and was immediately admitted.

But after various examinations conducted throughout the day, she was told that she was not ready to deliver her child.

The distraught woman said that the medical staff attempted to do another examination on her but told her that the theatre at the hospital was non-functional. She was then told that she could not be referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) because her condition was “not an emergency.”

But their opinion changed following another examination on Sunday morning.

“On the Sunday I wake up again with the contractions pain they say I ain’t ready. They do back a next examination on me a little while later and they say they could feel the membrane for the baby and still not ready. But then three hours later they checked me again and they say that they still feeling the membrane and they not finding the heartbeat for the child so then they call the ambulance to take me to the GPHC.”

The young lady further explained that upon her arrival at the GPHC, she was rushed into that hospital’s theatre, where she underwent another examination. She was subsequently told that a heartbeat for her unborn baby could not be found.

“They took me to the theatre at the GPHC and they did the surgery. When they spoke with me after the surgery they said that the child did not make it but that everything was alright with me. What they told me in Georgetown was that the child had drank back the water inside causing the death of my child,” she explained.

The woman believes her baby could have been alive today had the medical officials at WDRH attended to her urgently.

“I need some sort of justice for my child. They tell me it is still birth. But I still don’t understand how can a 41 weeks old child be still birth,” Alli contended.