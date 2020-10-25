6 homeless after fire destroys Norton Street house

A mid-afternoon fire today destroyed a lot 62 Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown house, leaving six persons homeless.

The six occupants all managed to escape to safety as the fire razed the wooden building.

According to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), teams from the West Ruimveldt and Central Fire station were deployed to the location, after receiving a report of the fire around 15:00h.

Deputy Fire Chief, Kalamadeen Edoo, told this publication that two water tenders were dispatched.

“Upon arrival, the entire building of origin was engulfed, and in flames, where the entire top floor, was already cave in, and also threatening the western side of the building. Immediately we went into firefighting mood, and brought the fire under control,” he said.

Meanwhile, one of the occupants of the now destroyed home, Gulliver Quincy McEwan, told reporters that he was downstairs preparing to do some afternoon chores when the fire started in the back bedroom of the house.

“I was about to do some washing – laundry, as is the weekend, and I hear a ‘pow’ sound, and when I raised my head, I saw fire and I start shouting for my siblings and by the time they run out, the place was just blazing, they couldn’t save anything,” he said.

The man told this publication he has been living on the property for over 23 years, and the house belongs to his brother that is living overseas. He estimated their losses to be millions.

“I like the biggest fridge, I like nice things, flat-screen TV, well-furnished home, a grocery shop, two coolers, refrigerator, into millions and millions of dollars. I can’t really explain [how much loss we suffered] …”, he said.

McEwan noted that the building was not insured.

“Losing your home, and all of your life’s worth savings, and knowing in Guyana it is not easy, working to achieve things, and especially when you are not from the normal public, and you are from an LGBT population, where limited resources is given to that community, you can imagine,” he lamented.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Fire Chief said the sidewall of the neighbouring house was also scorched by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.