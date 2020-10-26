Missing teen contacts mother, says she is safe

Sixteen-year-old Kamani Mahadeo of Number 19 Village, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), who reportedly disappeared while her mother was asleep about a week ago, has since contacted her mother and confirmed that she is safe.

The teen’s mother, Samantha Bacchus, when contacted for an update on Sunday said that her daughter had contacted her via telephone saying that she was safe and promised to return home soon.

As such, she instructed her mother to make contact with the police and inform them that she was safe.

Bacchus stated that although she heard from her daughter, she is still worried and wants to know her exact location. In the same breath, the woman explained that her daughter might have eloped with a boy she had disapproved of.

Mahadeo had left her home while her mother was asleep about a week ago.

It was reported that on the day in question, the woman woke up at about 05:00h and saw her daughter sleeping. As such, she went back to bed but when she woke up sometime after, the young lady was nowhere to be found.

The woman said she did not know when her teenage daughter left the house since she did not hear the door open or close.

After long hours of searching for the teen, the 16-year-old’s mother filed a missing person’s report with the police after which she took to Facebook on Tuesday seeking the public’s assistance in finding her daughter.