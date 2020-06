A 59-year-old farmer of Corentyne, Berbice was on Tuesday detained by police ranks conducting a foot patrol in Limlair Village, Region Six (East Berbice Corentyne).

Cops searched the man’s haversack and found an unlicensed revolver with six matching rounds, a small quantity of suspected cannabis and thirty-three live .22 ammunition.

The farmer was arrested and is in custody assisting with the investigation.