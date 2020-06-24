Boat captain arrested for ganja escapes after plunging overboard

A boat captain, who was on Tuesday arrested over marijuana found in his vessel, has managed to escape law enforcement officers by plunging overboard and swimming to shore.

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force were conducting a river patrol in the Canje Creek when they intercepted a wooden vessel in the vicinity of Sandaka.

A search of the boat revealed nine taped and compressed parcels, each containing suspected cannabis which when weighed some 103kg.

Four men including the captain were arrested.

Whilst being escorted to New Amsterdam in the GPF’s boat, which was powered by a 60hp outboard engine, the captain held onto one of the ranks and plunged overboard with him.

The policeman was quickly rescued but the suspect swan ashore and escaped.

The other three suspects remain custody and are being processed for court.

The GPF said stringent efforts are being made to recapture the escapee.