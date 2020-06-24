Market vendor critical after shot by bandits during robbery

A market vendor is said to be in a critical condition after he was shot by bandits at the La Penitence Market, Georgetown on Sunday.

The man and his son were selling goods from their truck when two men rode up on a motorcycle.

The pillion rider disembarked the bike and held the men at gunpoint, demanding money.

The vendor put up a fight, and as such, the pillion rider shot the him twice, hitting him in the back.

The perpetrators then collected an undisclosed sum of money and made good their escape.

The vendor was rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation (GPHC), where his condition is listed as critical.