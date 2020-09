As of Tuesday, September 29, 2020, Guyana has recorded 59 new Covid-19 cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,846.

According to the Ministry of Health, the number of deaths remains at 78.

There are 12 persons in ICU while 193 are in institutional isolation.

87 persons remain in institutional quarantine.

13,988 have been tested for Covid-19 so far and the number of recovered cases stands at 1,644.