APNU/AFC’s Carol Joseph arrested, released on “substantial” bail

APNU/AFC Election Agent Carol Joseph was today arrested by the Guyana Police Force as it continues to investigate allegations of electoral fraud committed during the March 2 General and Regional Elections.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum confirmed that Joseph was taken into custody for questioning but was subsequently released on “substantial bail”.

She will be required to return to the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) tomorrow.

According to reports received, police ranks visited Joseph at her home and requested that she accompany them to the CID Headquarters.

Only recently, Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield was taken into custody for questioning but he chose to remain silent. He too was released on “substantial bail”, according to the police.

Lowenfield is also facing three private criminal charges in relation to the alleged role he played in attempting to rig the March 2 elections.

The GPF has arrested a number of persons, including election officials, as it investigates reports of electoral fraud. A number of officials, including Region Four Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo, is currently facing charges brought by the State.