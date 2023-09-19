$56M in school grants for Region Two

As the Education Ministry continues to roll out its school grant initiative across the country, some $56 million will be distributed to schools in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Education Minister Priya Manickchand today travelled to schools in the region where she kickstarted the distribution exercise there.

This programme, which aims to support educational institutions and relieve teachers of financial burdens, will see teachers along the coastline receiving $4,000 for each child while teachers in the hinterland communities will receive $5,500 per child.

For those hinterland schools with less than 56 students, a standard grant of $224,000 per term will be awarded. This transformative measure eliminates teachers’ out-of-pocket expenses, fostering an improved learning environment.

During the launch held at the Anna Regina Secondary School, Manickchand engaged with headteachers across the region and emphasised the significance of the grant in providing schools greater autonomy over resource allocation and fostering effective school management.

The exercise has already been rolled out in schools in Regions Three, Five and Six.

--- ---