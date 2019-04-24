513 complaints made against police in 2018

Some 513 complaints were made against members of the Guyana Police Force last year, according to the Police Complaints Authority Chairman, Justice William Ramlall.

The PCA is responsible for receiving complaints of specific cases of misconduct by members of the Police Force.

Of the 513 complaints made, 159 were rejected, 276 are closed, 98 pending investigation and five referred to the Police Service Commission or the Police Disciplinary Authority for advice.

Justice Ramlall explained during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) that when someone makes a complaint, they are interviewed almost immediately by one of the eight investigators of the PCA. A statement is then taken and acted upon once there is merit to the complaint being made. This is necessary since many times persons were found to have made false reports against officers.

Some of the areas a complaint can be lodged against an officer include neglect of duty, assault, unlawful arrest, unlawful stop and search among others. Once a matter is investigated and the officer is found guilty, penalties are suggested to be handed down by the Authority.

Last September, Justice Ramlall was sworn in by President David Granger as Chairman of the PCA.