51 new Covid cases recorded; over 25,000 persons tested to date

Guyana has recorded 51 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases to 4,894 as of November 16, 2020.

The total number of deaths due to the virus stands at 139. The latest fatality is a 47-year-old female from Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

According to the Ministry of Health, 9 persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

67 persons are now in institutional quarantine, 68 in institutional isolation and 887 in home isolation.

To date 25,088 tests have been conducted.

Meanwhile, 3,791 persons have been recovered from the virus.