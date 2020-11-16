Cease and removal orders issued with immediate effect over illegal mining at Micobie

The Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) said it has noted with grave concern, reports on the issue of environmental degradation in the form of mining at Micobie, at a section of the buffer zone of the Potaro River.

The MNR said that this issue has been ongoing and that an investigation was conducted by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission.

“The investigation has ascertained several facts which point to the accuracy of reports and the destruction of the river bank, among other breaches of the Mining Act Chapter 65:01. Specifically, the investigation concluded that the operators have no permission to be at the current location, hence there has been an immediate issuance of cease and removal orders,” the Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

“The Ministry condemns such acts and urges all parties to desist from such activities, lest they are prosecuted to the full extent of the Law.”

“The Minister of Natural Resources Hon. Vickram Bharrat has envisioned a renewed strategic approach for the extractive sector, one which ensures proper regulation of mining coupled with high environmental standards. Subsequently, he has mandated intense monitoring and compliance within the sector to ensure sustainable legal extractive activities.

“The Ministry recommits itself to upholding its Mission Statement of developing, implementing and overseeing policies for the responsible exploration, development and utilisation of the country’s natural resources,” the statement added.