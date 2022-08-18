5 women among 198 who successfully complete standard infantryman course

Five females have created history after training alongside their male counterparts and successfully completing the Standard Infantryman Course (SIC) 2022-01. The course, which is of a six-week duration, has traditionally been completed by males mostly from the Infantry Units of the Force.

The women are Privates Tracey-Ann Nedd, Kennesha Boyce, Annastacia Ward, Elizabeth Cummings and Kishonna Martin of the 1 Infantry Battalion. They were among a batch of 198 soldiers to have graduated at a ceremony held on Friday, August 12, 2022 at the Junior Ranks Mess at Base Camp Stephenson, Timehri.

According to a release from the army, the three Infantry Battalion dominated the outstanding performances, copping the prizes for Best Graduating Student, Runner-up Student, and Best Shot, which were won by Privates Fitzroy Hackette, Malachi Clarke and Kelroy Knights respectively.

Private Kelton Francis of 1 Infantry Battalion received the prize for Best Fitness.

Commanding Officer (Acting) two Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Ron Caulder, congratulated the students on successfully completing their course, and urge them to live by the Force’s values and standards.

Further, he encouraged the soldiers to never forget the good lessons that they have learnt during the training, and for them to continue to make themselves available for continued development.

The Standard Infantryman Course (SIC) is designed to equip the Infantry soldiers with the knowledge and skills necessary to be proficient riflemen in limited war or peacetime. SIC 2022-01, commenced on July 4. (GDF release)