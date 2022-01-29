5 more COVID-19 deaths, 471 new cases recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that five more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This now takes the total number of deaths in Guyana from the pandemic to 1, 165.

These latest fatalities are:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Male 74 Demerara-Mahaica January 29 Unknown Male 86 Essequibo Islands – West Demerara January 28 Unvaccinated Male 73 East Berbice-Corentyne January 28 Partially Vaccinated Female 68 Mahaica-Berbice January 29 Unvaccinated Male 55 East Berbice-Corentyne January 28 Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, some 471 new COVID-19 infections were detected in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in Guyana is now 59,450 of which 11,191 are currently active cases. This includes 20 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home or institutional isolation.

Another seven more persons are also in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 47,094 persons have recovered after contracting the deadly virus.