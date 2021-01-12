5 injured after car crashes into parked lorry

An early morning collision between a car and a parked truck on the Clifton Public Road Corentyne, Berbice has five persons injured – three of whom remain hospitalised.

The injured persons have been identified as Neilawghun Subadar, 46; Indranie Permaul, 38; Nankumar Raganandan, 43; Chatenauth Hardat, 40; and 43-year-old Donna Balkarran.

According to information received, motorcar HC 4909 was being driven by Subadar with the others as passengers. The crash occurred just about 05:30h on Tuesday.

Reports are that the car was proceeding west along the Clifton Public Road when the said driver lost control and collided with the motor lorry which was parked on the northern grass parapet.

As a result of the collision, the driver and passengers were taken out of the vehicle in a conscious condition and taken to Port Mourant Public Hospital by the owner of the lorry.

They were examined and Hardat was treated and sent away while Balkarran was admitted for observation.

Subadar, Permaul and Raganandan were transferred to New Amsterdam Public Hospital where they were further treated and admitted in the said institution. Permaul suffering from a fractured hip, Raganandan trauma to head, and Subadar internal injuries. They are all listed as serious.

Investigations are in progress.