Update: Driver injured while trying to save burning fuel truck

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the explosion and subsequent destruction of two fuel trucks which occurred at around 10:00hrs today at Parika Salem First Koker, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

The two vehicles were owned by 39-year-old Nazhir Khan, a businessman of Tuschen New Scheme, EBE.

The two trucks, which were being driven by 38-year-old Ramsharran Dean of Stewartville, West Coast Demerara and 40-year-old Zahir Villa of Tuschen, were parked at Parika, discharging fuel.

According to the 38-year-old driver, he had left the vehicle and went about 25 feet away and upon his return, he saw smoke coming from behind his cabin. Shortly after, the vehicle burst into flames.

The fire, he said, quickly spread to the other vehicle.

The other driver, in an effort to save one of the trucks, jumped in the cabin and tried to turn off the engine.

During the process, he received burn injuries to his hand; he was rushed to Leonora Cottage Hospital by public-spirited citizens.

The fire was subsequently extinguished by firefighters.