Venezuelan bandits open fire at police after robbing local businessman of guns, gold & money

Three Venezuelan bandits on Monday night carted off with three guns, a quantity of ammunition, cash and gold during a robbery at Port Kaituma, North West District, Region One (Barima – Waini).

In a statement, the Guyana Police Force said that 56-year-old businessman Elroy Allam and his 22-year-old reputed wife Shonna Campbell of Waterfront Port Kaituma, were robbed of one .223 semi-automatic rifle with 30 live rounds and one magazine; one .32 semi-automatic pistol with ten live rounds and two magazines; one 12 guage semi-automatic shotgun; $10 million; 4 gold chains; and 4 gold rings.

The incident occurred between 23:00h and 23:32h when the three perpetrators, one identifiable and the others shielded, invaded the businessman’s premises.

The police along with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard based at Morwhanna were immediately summoned, responded and while searching along the Aurora River, the Police came under fire from occupants of a boat that was observed heading in the direction of Morwhanna.

The local law enforcement officials returned fire, however, the boat and the occupants made good their escape in the direction of the Guyana/Venezuela border.

The area was canvassed, surveillance cameras were seen, and footage of the incident will be retrieved.

None of the ranks were injured, and police cannot say at this time if any of the suspects in the boat were injured.

Investigations are ongoing.