5 acres of cannabis cultivation, including 3 camps destroyed- Police

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force on Saturday conducted several drug eradication exercises in the Berbice River, that lasted for several hours, resulting in about five acres of cannabis cultivation and three camps being destroyed.

According to Police PRO, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan about 3300 plants ranging from six inches to six feet in height, with an average weight of 1660 kilograms were unearthed.

One of the camps, which was used to dry the prohibited plants, was found with about 200 kilograms of processed cannabis.

Additionally, the ranks found a twelve gauge shotgun and a matching cartridge in one of the camps.

Ramlakhan noted that the cultivation, dried cannabis and camps were photographed, samples obtained and then destroyed by fire.

No arrests have so far been made but efforts are being made to trace the ownership of the land as investigations are ongoing.