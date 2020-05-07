5.4% of COVID-19 cases in Guyana are children – CMO

The Ministry of Public Health announced that there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Guyana.

“Today, in our country, we are reporting no new cases; an additional 22 tests were done bringing the total number of persons tested to seven hundred and thirty-six (736) with the total number of confirmed cases remaining at 93,” Chief Medical Officer Dr Shamdeo Persaud said.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 remains at 10.

The number of persons recovered thus far has increased to 34. There are three (3) persons in our COVID-19 ICU, six (6) in our institutional quarantine and forty-nine (49) in isolation.

To date the total number of patients seen in the COVID-19 ICU is 26 with 7 deaths being registered within the ICU. The total number of patients who were transferred from ICU is 13, with the total number of patients who recovered and were discharged from ICU being 3.

Of all positive cases, children account for 5.4%, adults 82 % and the elderly 12.6%.

Guyana’s fatality rate stands at 10.8% whereas the WHO Global fatality rate is 4%.