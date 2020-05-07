OAS to observe recount until its conclusion

The Organisation of American States (OAS) says it will observe the current recount exercise until it is concluded.

“OAS welcomes the initiation of the national recount in #Guyana. Transparency & compliance with the law will be critical to ensure the credibility of the process & public trust in the results. OAS observers are on the ground & will observe the process through to its conclusion,” the organisation tweeted.

Secretary-General of the OAS, Luis Almagro, who retweeted the post, stated that “the national recount in #Guyana is key to provide transparency and certainty to the electoral process and the people. We welcome the beginning of the process and call on all parties to continue supporting this task in favor of democracy in the country.”

The OAS is just one of a few international observers who are here to observe the recount activity which started yesterday.

Representatives of the European Union and the Government of Canada are also observing the exercise.

The Carter Center was unable to be here to observe the recount after it was denied permission from the Guyana Government to travel to Guyana – a move which was lamented by political parties and the US Embassy.

The recount exercise is slated to last 25 days but this will be reviewed based on the pace of the activity over the first few days.

On day one, 25 of the 2,339 ballot boxes were counted. Up to noon today, 14 were counted.