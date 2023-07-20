4th case of Monkeypox confirmed in Trinidad

The Trinidadian health authorities on Thursday reported that a fourth case of the Monkeypox (Mpox) virus was confirmed via laboratory testing. The patient is a young adult male.

According to a release, the health ministry stated that the relevant County Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) is currently conducting an epidemiological investigation and has initiated the local public health response, which includes home isolation and contact tracing for the patient.

“The Ministry takes this opportunity to remind the public to follow the general hygiene principles such as frequent handwashing and sanitising of high-touch surfaces. Persons experiencing signs or symptoms of Mpox should visit the nearest health facility.”

Two days ago, the Ministry of Health said systems have been implemented to manage the outbreak of Monkeypox (Mpox). A statement came a day after Trinidad recorded its third case of the virus.

Following the detection of the first case in the twin island republic, Health Minister Dr Anthony said Guyana has the ‘know-how’ to effectively deal with monkeypox cases.

He disclosed that healthcare workers are actively monitoring various airports and other entry points to report any suspicions of the disease, to alert the system for precautions to be executed.

“We have activated our systems to ensure that if anyone comes with those types of symptoms that we will be able to manage it. We do have surveillance at our airports and the borders with Brazil and Suriname. And we do have port control as well,” he added.

Guyana recorded two cases of the viral infection in August 2022. However, the health minister highlighted that Guyana was able to make those diagnoses due to systems being in place.

