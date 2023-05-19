47-Y-O man charged for raping child

Anil Singh, a 47-year-old Bowman of Supenaam Creek, Essequibo Coast, who is accused of having ‘sexual activity’ with a minor, was yesterday released on bail after he appeared in court to answer to the charge.

Singh was charged with Sexual Activity with a Child Family Member – Contrary to Section 16 (3) of the Sexual offenses Act, chapter 8:03, committed on a 15-year-old female.

The accused appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam, virtually, at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court where the charge was read to him.

He was not required to plea to the charge and was granted bail in the sum of $150,000.

The matter was adjourned until June 1, 2023.

