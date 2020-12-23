$46.4M spent to repair 10 GDF vehicles in 2019

The Auditor General Report has taken note of “high vehicle maintenance costs” for certain State entities last year.

High vehicle maintenance costs were noted for the Ministries of Agriculture, Social Protection, Public Security, and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF). It was also noted in Regions Three and Six.

The high costs, the Auditor General Report noted, is “due to the Ministries/Departments/Regions not assessing whether it is economical to retain or dispose of vehicles.”

It revealed that a sum of $251.619M was expended on repairs and maintenance in respect of 118 vehicles during 2019.

In particular, the GDF expended $91.629M on the maintenance of 30 vehicles, which represented an average maintenance cost of $3.054M per vehicle.

More significantly, ten vehicles were maintained at costs amounting to $46.429M, which represented an even higher average maintenance cost per vehicle ($4.643M).

Remarkably, one Toyota Hilux Double-Cab acquired over 11 years ago was maintained at a cost of $7.185M; whilst, a Ford Ranger was maintained at a cost of $5.660M.

Also, a Ford F-350 and Ford Ranger Double Cab were maintained at costs amounting to $6.486M and $5.599M, respectively.

The Auditor General Report noted “however, based on a list submitted for audit, the Force has deemed these two vehicles unserviceable.”