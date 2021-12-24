44 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Some 44 new COVID-19 infections have been detected in the last 24 hours according to the Ministry of Health’s updated Dashboard for today.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 39,042.

However, only 731 of these are currently active cases, that is, seven patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 724 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

Additionally, there are also six other persons in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 37,269 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.