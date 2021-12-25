Speeding driver killed in Bush Lot accident

A 28-year-old man was on the morning of Christmas Eve killed in an accident which occurred along the Bush Lot Public Road, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The dead man has been identified as Ajay Caramchan of Churchill Street, Springlands, Berbice who was driving motorcar HC 9648 at the time of the fatal crash.

The other vehicle involved in the accident was motorcar HC 4263, whose driver was treated for injuries and discharged from the hospital.

Reports are that motorcar HC 4263 was proceeding east along the northern side of the road at 65kmph while the other car was proceeding west along the southern side of the road at a fast rate of speed.

Motorcar HC 9648 then overtook an unknown vehicle which was proceeding in the said direction and ended up into the path of the other car. This caused the driver of HC 4263 to apply brakes and swerve left to avoid a collision but despite his effort, the two vehicles collided.

As a result of the collision, both drivers received injuries about their bodies. They were picked up in a concious condition by public-spirited citizens and taken to Port Mourant Public Hospital where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty.

The driver of HC 4263 was treated and sent away while the other driver was transferred to New Amsterdam Public Hospital for further medical attention. He later succumed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

A notice of intended prosecution was served on the discharged driver subsequent to a breathalyzer test being conducted on him which read zero. He remains in custody assisting with the investigation.