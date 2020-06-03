410 ballot boxes remain to be counted

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has so far completed recounting 1929 ballot boxes out of the total 2339, which leaves 410 boxes to be recounted. The number of boxes completed amounted to 80 per cent of the ballots cast at the March 2 General and Regional Elections.

However, while the political juggernauts eye forming a new Government, or be relegated to opposition benches, three newcomers that had formed an acceptable political alliance are within reach of securing a seat in the National Assembly whenever it is reconvened.

This can be gleaned from the tabulated results of recounted votes cast in the March 2 General and Regional Elections.

The three that formed an electoral alliance in the run-up to the elections—The Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) headed by Lennox Shuman, A New United Guyana (ANUG) with Timothy Jonas as its Chairman and The New Movement (TNM) with Presidential Candidate Dr Asha Kissoon—have so far secured in excess of 4200 of the votes that have been tabulated from the recount process.

The exact number of votes to equate to one parliamentary seat from the final results of the March 2020 Elections are still to be worked out since the Chief Elections Officer is still to prepare a final tabulation and report outlining the allocation of seats based on the total valid votes cast.

Traditionally, 5000 votes have been the ‘mean’ expectation by political parties, as being enough votes to secure a seat given the average size of the Official List of Electors in recent electoral cycles.

With 410 more ballot boxes to be recounted, it would mean that the Joinder Alliance has already secured more than 84 per cent of that 5000 mark.

More than half of the alliance’s votes have come from LJP headed by Shuman, so far ascertaining more than 2300 votes, while ANUG has secured in excess of 1600 to the collective tally, with TNM also bringing in almost 200 votes so far.

GECOM has so far completed recounting seven of the 10 electoral districts across the country. Those remaining include Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) which has the largest quota of ballot boxes to be recounted, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) and Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).