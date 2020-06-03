Grade Six exams set for July 1st and 2nd

After months of delay as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) will finally be conducted on July 1 and 2. NGSA, popularly known as “common entrance”, was initially scheduled to be written on April 8 and 9.

The Education Ministry has announced the timetables for NGSA, Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

CSEC has been set for July 13 – August 4, 2020, while CAPE examinations have been set for July 13 – July 31, 2020.

The Ministry underscored that the official examinations order will be gazetted and published on June 3, 2020, and will be written using the paper-based modality.

The order will address the public health protocols which will be implemented for the examinations.

Schools around the world and more so in the Caribbean were forced to close their doors as a result of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

However, parents were encouraged to continue working with their children in preparation for examinations, as well as to conclude the school’s curriculum. In Guyana, educational resources were placed online in the form of past exam papers and radio and TV programmes. However, many parents complained about their limitations since many families did not have the ability to provide the level of support to their child/children that was needed. Also, many families do not have a computer and also cannot afford to pay for internet services to access the Ministry’s resources.